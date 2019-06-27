Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $28,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,136.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $505,550 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

HOFT traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 84,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,349. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOFT shares. TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

