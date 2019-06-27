HSBC Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €625.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €615.00 ($715.12) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €550.60 ($640.23).

Shares of KER opened at €510.20 ($593.26) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €494.79. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

