Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Tops $417,032.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Hush has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Hush has a market cap of $417,032.00 and $683.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00978272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00231497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00086733 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012563 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

