i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 288,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $586,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 84,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 159,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.78 million and a P/E ratio of 50.45. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

