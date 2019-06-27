ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42. ImmuCell has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $9.30.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.