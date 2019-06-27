Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €135.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.40 ($146.98).

DB1 opened at €124.80 ($145.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €124.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12-month high of €129.15 ($150.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

