Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) were up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 159,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,213% from the average daily volume of 12,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Innovative Solutions & Support had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,150.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions & Support stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Innovative Solutions & Support makes up about 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 8.38% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

