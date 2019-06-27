Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $15,565.94 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,565.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,883 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $8,937.30.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,189 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $27,023.70.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,980.80.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $13,193.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 10,884 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $32,760.84.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $16,380.42.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,108.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,708 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $20,191.08.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,159 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $18,600.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,197 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $12,716.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

