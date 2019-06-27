Insider Buying: J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Major Shareholder Acquires $91,434.17 in Stock

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 54,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $91,434.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Investors Ltd. Towerbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 142,065 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $237,248.55.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 62,507 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $98,761.06.

On Monday, June 17th, Investors Ltd. Towerbrook acquired 170,682 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $290,159.40.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83. J.Jill Inc has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in J.Jill by 39.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 423,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in J.Jill by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 265,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 709,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 58,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

