Insider Selling: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Insider Sells $25,564.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Culp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 127,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Culp by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Culp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 77,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

