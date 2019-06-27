Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $51,549.80 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $51,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,696.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

salesforce.com stock opened at $149.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $26,017,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

