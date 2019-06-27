Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) SVP Sells $14,409,915.40 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 376,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $14,409,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WORK stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Slack has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

