Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells 2,635 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $287,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

