Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $145,920.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,523,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $119,800.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $132,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $140,160.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $123,800.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.