Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

URG stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ur-Energy by 851.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,171 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 413,167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URG. Zacks Investment Research cut Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

