INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 404,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:INTL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,067. The stock has a market cap of $733.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. INTL Fcstone has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

