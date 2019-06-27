Intu Properties’ (INTU) Sector Performer Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intu Properties to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 97.92 ($1.28).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

INTU stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Monday. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.64 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

In related news, insider Ian Burke purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.