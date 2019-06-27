Investors Purchase High Volume of O’Reilly Automotive Put Options (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,310 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,183% compared to the typical volume of 145 put options.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,789. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $270.97 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $408.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

