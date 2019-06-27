IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of IPSEN S A/S stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. IPSEN S A/S has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.38.

IPSEN S A/S Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

