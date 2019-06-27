Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Sells $456,002.00 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JKHY opened at $134.41 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,964,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $85,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

