James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.49.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.