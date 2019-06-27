Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 109000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

