Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades SIG (LON:SHI) to Hold

SIG (LON:SHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.57 ($1.85).

Get SIG alerts:

SIG stock opened at GBX 130.85 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a market capitalization of $776.12 million and a P/E ratio of 43.62.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.