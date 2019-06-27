Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.30 ($61.98).

ADJ opened at €35.70 ($41.51) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €45.19. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. ADO Properties has a 1-year low of €35.64 ($41.44) and a 1-year high of €55.75 ($64.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

