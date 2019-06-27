Jerry Randall Sells 10,200 Shares of Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall sold 10,200 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total value of £4,182 ($5,464.52).

Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25. Venture Life Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36.75 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

