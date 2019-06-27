John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.50

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 389 ($5.08), with a volume of 276798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.20 ($5.03).

JLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of John Laing Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 389 ($5.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 382.84.

In other John Laing Group news, insider Olivier Brousse sold 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £17,824.82 ($23,291.28).

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

