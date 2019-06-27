John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.01. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.87.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

