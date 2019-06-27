Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 794,309 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.18.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

