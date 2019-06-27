Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KALU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.01. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $119.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $94,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $985,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

