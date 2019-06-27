Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Update

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 382,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Knoll alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $75,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,335. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNL stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 307,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,041. Knoll has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knoll had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Knoll’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knoll will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.