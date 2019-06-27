KZ Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $229.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $49,471.00 and $229.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,380,339 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,542 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.