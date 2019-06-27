Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $56,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,840 shares in the company, valued at $300,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $111,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lantronix by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 477,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 12,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,082. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.70%.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

