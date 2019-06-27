Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.72 ($71.76).

Shares of LXS opened at €49.85 ($57.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 1-year high of €72.42 ($84.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

