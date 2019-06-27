Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $193.53. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $193.53, with a volume of 1,194 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$188.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

