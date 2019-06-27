Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 160,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 674,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $39.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

