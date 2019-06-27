Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

