Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Tax, Inc. provides tax preparation services. Its principal operations are conducted through its subsidiary, JTH Tax, Inc. The company engages through its subsidiaries as a franchisor and operator of a system of income tax preparation. It facilitates its customer refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund anticipation loans, electronic refund checks, and personal income tax refund discounting. The company also offers online tax preparation services and finance to franchisees for the purchase of franchises, clusters of territories, company?owned stores and for working capital and equipment needs. Liberty Tax Inc., formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc., is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Tax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Liberty Tax in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:TAXA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Liberty Tax has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Liberty Tax had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Tax will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

