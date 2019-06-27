Liberum Capital Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 420

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.09 ($5.80).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 318.30 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.76.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Gilles Petit acquired 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

