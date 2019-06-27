Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 49905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.38).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $7.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $363.85 million and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 694.60.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 68,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.74), for a total value of £404,803.68 ($528,947.71).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

