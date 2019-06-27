Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.98. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 34,672 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.20 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $442.17 million and a PE ratio of -15.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.53.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Rubacha purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$52,640.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,160,191.77.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.