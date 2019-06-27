Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Luxfer news, insider Andrew Butcher sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $124,472.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Landless sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $29,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,863 shares of company stock worth $323,643. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 45.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 321,145 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Luxfer by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 555,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 126,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Luxfer by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. 183,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

