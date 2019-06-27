Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider Sells $211,540.00 in Stock

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $211,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $504.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.