Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 249,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 497,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 62.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 313,874 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 178,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,518 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

