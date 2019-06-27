Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.45. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 37,763 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 239.43% and a negative net margin of 737.26%.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

