McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.66. McDermott International shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 4,707,858 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. McDermott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 213,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

