Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.11

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 117000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Megastar Development Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Megastar Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megastar Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.