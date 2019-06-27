Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 109000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

About Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.