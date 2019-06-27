Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

MRBK stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 3,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $108.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 7.46% of Meridian Bank worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

