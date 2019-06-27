Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.45.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

