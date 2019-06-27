Metal Market Capitalization Hits $24.03 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004745 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00302602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.01758352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00155900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,085,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

